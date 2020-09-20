Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of Middlesex Water worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $53,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $165,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,550 shares of company stock worth $232,068 over the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSEX opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average is $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.21. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $72.41.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

