Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 47,415 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,415 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Equitable by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equitable by 1,476.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,716,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,529 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,508 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,839,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -318.11 and a beta of 1.71. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Snap-on Incorporated Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio
Snap-on Incorporated Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio
Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group Inc
Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group Inc
Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp
Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio
Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Middlesex Water
Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Middlesex Water


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report