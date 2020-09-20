Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 47,415 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,415 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Equitable by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equitable by 1,476.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,716,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,529 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,508 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,839,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -318.11 and a beta of 1.71. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

