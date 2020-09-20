Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 22,500 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after buying an additional 4,486,889 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,022,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at about $6,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 289.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 732,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 544,018 shares during the period. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 70.1% in the first quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 1,162,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 478,995 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.