NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.5% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.60 and a beta of 0.80.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $3,246,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,054,368.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 10,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $376,691.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,283.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,273 shares of company stock valued at $9,498,701. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

