Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $103.66.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.05.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

