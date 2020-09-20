Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 28.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $1,467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,205.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,206.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,084.04. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,268.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

