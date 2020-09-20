Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 615.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,119 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 18.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 694,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 110,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,648,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 176,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 1st quarter worth about $2,577,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 195,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDJ opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

