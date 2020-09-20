Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,178 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.