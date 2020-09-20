Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 11,732 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LYFT were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LYFT from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LYFT from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of LYFT from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,122 shares of company stock worth $597,099. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $30.59 on Friday. LYFT Inc has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

