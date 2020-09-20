Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 290 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 4,671.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 202,638 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CLTL opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.89. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $109.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.