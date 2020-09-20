Private Advisor Group LLC Has $590,000 Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,059,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 33.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $2,090,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,347.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $419,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at $766,536.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,953 over the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.31.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $200.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

