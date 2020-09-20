Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

CQQQ stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $73.98.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

