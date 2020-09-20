Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,446 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 42,046.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,367,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,412 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,366,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,594.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,755.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 318,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after acquiring an additional 301,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 178,689 shares during the period.

BATS ICVT opened at $80.69 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.81.

