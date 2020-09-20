Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 36,020 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,020 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $88,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,582.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Viavi Solutions Inc has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

