Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 343 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NGG opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HSBC downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.