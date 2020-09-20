Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,720,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 813,428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 583.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after buying an additional 439,523 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 132.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 753,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,978,000 after acquiring an additional 429,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 27.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,355,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,940 shares in the company, valued at $532,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $463,722. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $141.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWPH. Raymond James started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

