Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 217,237 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,290,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.98.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.