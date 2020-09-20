Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,336 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.55% of Brixmor Property Group worth $21,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,970,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,891,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 164,434 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,634,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 233,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $12.57 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

