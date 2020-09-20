Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 558,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.38% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $21,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 59.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 114,597 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.06.

ZION stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

