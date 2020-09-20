Bank of America Corp DE Has $21.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.66% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $21,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $264,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $618,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000.

AGZ opened at $121.25 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $124.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.81.

