Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.49% of Cousins Properties worth $21,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,108,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CUZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

