Bank of America Corp DE Sells 134,569 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 134,569 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Trimble were worth $21,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 13.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 79,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 209,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at $1,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $49.35 on Friday. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 19,740 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,704,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,972 shares of company stock worth $4,493,892. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

