Bank of America Corp DE Has $21.66 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,067 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.65% of Air Lease worth $21,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 35.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,511,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,493 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,041,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,543,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,796,000 after purchasing an additional 210,493 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Air Lease by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,820,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after acquiring an additional 698,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 613.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after buying an additional 1,438,435 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. Air Lease Corp has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $521.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AL. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

