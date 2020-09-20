Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of UGI worth $21,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,804,000 after buying an additional 2,903,987 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of UGI by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,585,000 after buying an additional 1,026,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 711,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,619,000 after buying an additional 374,125 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.91. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. UGI’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

