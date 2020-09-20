Bank of America Corp DE Sells 77,831 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of Paylocity worth $22,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Paylocity by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,269 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $3,240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $143.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.11. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $156.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 81,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $10,865,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,552,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,510,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total value of $282,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,546. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paylocity from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

