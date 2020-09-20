Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.55% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $22,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000.

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $51.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17.

