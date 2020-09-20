Bank of America Corp DE Buys 408,229 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.05% of Investors Bancorp worth $22,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISBC. BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.09. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $192.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

