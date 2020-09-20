Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 162.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.61% of Harley-Davidson worth $22,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 847.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after buying an additional 1,892,167 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 352.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 854,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 665,901 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 881,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 359,128 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,496,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 304.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 204,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 304,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

HOG opened at $25.24 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $669.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.47 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

