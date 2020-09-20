Bank of America Corp DE Sells 123,102 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.80% of Blackbaud worth $22,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 142,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Blackbaud by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Blackbaud by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.