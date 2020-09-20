Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 104,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,474,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.6% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the first quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 3,497 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 412,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,107,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $200.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.55 and its 200 day moving average is $188.20. The stock has a market cap of $1,516.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.