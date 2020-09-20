Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Has $646,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 104,459 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 16.6% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the first quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 3,497 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 412,828 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $200.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.20. The company has a market cap of $1,516.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

