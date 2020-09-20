Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Center Lake Capital Management LLC

Center Lake Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 10.9% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $200.39 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,516.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

