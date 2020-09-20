Capital Counsel LLC NY Buys 35,815 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,245 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.9% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 104,459 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 3,497 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 412,828 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,107,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $200.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.55 and its 200 day moving average is $188.20. The stock has a market cap of $1,516.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.