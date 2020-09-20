Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Dorsal Capital Management LLC

Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 9.9% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $159,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 104,459 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.6% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the first quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 3,497 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 412,828 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $200.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,516.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

