Atom Investors LP Has $16.54 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atom Investors LP lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,295 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 30,334 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $200.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,516.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

