HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $6.47 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HBC Financial Services PLLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,117 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.8% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 784,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $159,552,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,825,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $200.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,516.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

