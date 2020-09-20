Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 467,245 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,089,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.7% in the second quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 88,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 784,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $159,552,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $2,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $200.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,516.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

