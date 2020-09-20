Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,672 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.56.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

