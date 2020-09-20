Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,557 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NIO by 919.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 200,762 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 167,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NIO by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 86,915 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in NIO by 100.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

NIO stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.86. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.11) EPS. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

