Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Stake Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 311.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,760,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,838 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter valued at $65,991,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,033,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,576,000 after purchasing an additional 839,900 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,897,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,476,000 after buying an additional 727,150 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE opened at $76.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

