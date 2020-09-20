Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 28,324 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,064 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,324 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the second quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITUB shares. ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.