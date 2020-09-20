Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 28,324 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,064 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,324 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the second quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITUB shares. ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in United States Oil Fund LP
Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in United States Oil Fund LP
Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc –
Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc –
Ameren Corp Stake Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC
Ameren Corp Stake Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC
Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 28,324 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA
Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 28,324 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA
Captrust Financial Advisors Has $234,000 Stock Position in Centene Corp
Captrust Financial Advisors Has $234,000 Stock Position in Centene Corp
Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $240,000 in AZEK
Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $240,000 in AZEK


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report