Captrust Financial Advisors Has $234,000 Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Centene were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Centene by 3.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Centene by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $1,916,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,378 shares of company stock worth $7,183,771. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

NYSE CNC opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.