Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $240,000 in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,355,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,381,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,460,000.

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of AZEK opened at $32.39 on Friday. AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.82.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 45,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,511,844.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,007,574.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,801,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791 over the last ninety days.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

