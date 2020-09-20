Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after buying an additional 158,622 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,158,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $22,827,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 528.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,906 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $336.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.