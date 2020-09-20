TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Position Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TechTarget were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

TTGT opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. TechTarget Inc has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $6,042,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 8,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $341,480.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 621,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,719. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

