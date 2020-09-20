Captrust Financial Advisors Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Waters were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waters by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Waters by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Waters by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $195.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.72. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

