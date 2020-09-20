Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $549.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

In related news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNRL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.