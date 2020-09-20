Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 358 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $646,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,063. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

