Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Catalent were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Catalent by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1,097.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 614,980 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 37.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Catalent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,614,000 after purchasing an additional 262,205 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,399 shares of company stock worth $3,174,588. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $95.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

