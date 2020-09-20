Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $243,000 in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFFA. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in CF Finance Acquisition by 137.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,864,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,019 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $655,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in CF Finance Acquisition by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 667,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 455,666 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Finance Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFFA opened at $10.59 on Friday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 79,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $821,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,877 shares of company stock worth $1,438,766. Insiders own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

CF Finance Acquisition Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.